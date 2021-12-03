Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South African scientists are warning the new omicron variant may be causing more reinfections among COVID-19 survivors than earlier virus mutants.
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa.
They spotted a jump with the arrival of omicron, saying the timing suggests “substantial” evidence that this mutant can escape the protection of a prior infection more than the extra-contagious delta variant.
The findings are preliminary, posted online before scientific review.
The study didn't examine the question of how much protection vaccines still offer.