COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,574 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,574 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 427,738.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 12,700 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 335,296 confirmed cases and 92,442 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,621 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 394,462 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,289,299 total doses have been administered. 923,106 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 49 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,716. Out of those cases, 37,037 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 496 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 29 new cases and five new deaths Tuesday. There are 26 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 1 in Madison. There are a total of 64 active cases and 456 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,780 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Jerome County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 152,062 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 92 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 99,463 cases.

The state said 62 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,802 and 16 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,693.

There are 14,869 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,850 cases among health care workers.

62,144 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,763.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

390 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

860 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,324 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,932 people were 80+

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 25 deaths is pending.

91.84% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 22 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 107,810

5,835

2,056

745 20,093

938

420

284 989

66

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,773

14,490

3,587

638

3,646

1,931

2,712

111 698

6,863

1,876

367

1,114

1,092

1,198

30 30

281

64

15

52

54

59

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,633

2,656

12,492

5,927

512

2,139

1,237

106 10,390

1,374

1,798

2,160

169

481

485

32 279

8

49

62

8

25

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,739

5,581

523

779

1,328

659

551

316 7,790

4,141

957

706

987

261

247

151 239

150

24

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 33,264

6,915

1,521

1,246

2,220 5,587

1,491

496

747

360 575

176

57

40

74 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,524

2,093

6,089

1,213

739 1,327

815

557

987

386 138

48

48

31

28 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 51,643

2,635

4,213

1,925

556

1,540 8,953

972

1,267

318

135

792 671

78

84

50

15

56 TOTAL 335,296 92,442 4,763

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

