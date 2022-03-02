Skip to Content
today at 2:52 PM
Published 5:13 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,738 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 429,476.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 11,500 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 336,635 confirmed cases and 92,841 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,209 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 395,110 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,290,798 total doses have been administered. 923,518 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 16 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,732. Out of those cases, 37,046 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 496 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 21 new cases Wednesday. There are 9 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 8 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 87 active cases and 456 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,801 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Ada County, Jerome County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 152,640 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 93 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 99,812 cases.

The state said 67 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 15,869 and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,707.

There are 14,916 asymptomatic reported cases and 15,936 cases among health care workers.

62,144 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,772.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 2 person died in the age group less than 18
  • 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 390 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 862 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 1,328 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,935 people were 80+

94.61% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 19 deaths is pending.

91.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths
Central District HealthAda
Elmore
Valley
Boise		108,434
5,851
2,060
745		20,203
938
421
312		989
67
16
13
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas		4,804
14,690
3,617
642
3,659
1,943
2,714
113		703
6,941
1,900
369
1,125
1,101
1,204
30		30
282
64
15
52
54
59
2
Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark		30,642
2,659
12,500
5,928
512
2,139
1,237
106		10,422
1,374
1,796
2,160
169
481
485
32		279
8
49
62
8
25
25
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte		12,746
5,586
523
780
1,328
659
551
316		7,792
4,142
957
706
987
261
247
151		239
150
24
20
29
15
11
9
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone		33,334
6,926
1,525
1,238
2,225		5,593
1,491
497
742
362		576
176
57
40
75
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis		7,526
2,093
6,090
1,259
739		1,329
816
557
987
386		139
49
48
31
28
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington		51,832
2,645
4,225
1,931
560
1,546		9,022
975
1,270
320
134
799		673
78
84
51
14
57
TOTAL336,63592,8414,772

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

