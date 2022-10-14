COVID-19 UPDATES: 354 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 354 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 498,082.
There are a total of 383,555 confirmed cases and 114,527 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 110,697 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 450,949 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,580,618 total doses have been administered. 959,990 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 13 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,303. Out of those cases, 41,555 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 556 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 125 cases in the last seven days and 491 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,317 cases.
The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,351, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,086.
101,182 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,198.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 413 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 945 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,425 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,132 people were 80+
94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
92.27% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.73% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|125,817
6,969
2,412
817
|27,266
1,497
586
442
|1,085
71
17
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,088
18,103
4,268
776
3,983
2,336
3,039
128
|827
9,216
2,575
441
1,396
1,398
1,599
43
|32
306
67
15
55
60
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,868
2,860
13,439
6,547
680
2,335
1,673
115
|11,679
1,448
1,963
2,459
226
545
746
36
|293
9
55
66
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,685
6,405
603
848
1,391
741
612
347
|8,642
4,356
1,008
775
1,098
326
298
168
|266
168
34
20
30
17
11
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,734
8,095
1,728
1,813
2,523
|6,795
1,821
574
856
485
|633
193
67
42
79
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,454
2,487
6,808
1,441
870
|1,564
932
697
1,090
419
|156
57
53
36
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|55,897
2,871
4,732
2,071
618
1,647
|11,783
1,186
1,604
438
152
906
|712
83
90
53
16
59
|TOTAL
|383,555
|114,527
|5,198
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.