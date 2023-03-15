COVID-19 UPDATES: 968 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 968 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 522,088.
There are a total of 397,605 confirmed cases and 124,483 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 116,182 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 236,262 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,770,925 total doses have been administered. 976,522 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 17 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,240. Out of those cases, 43,506 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 577 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 104 cases in the last seven days and 509 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 115,816 cases.
The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,451, and 1 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,228.
43,354 cases received any booster dose, and 2,084 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,423.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 969 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,486 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,246 people were 80+
94.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.79% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
92.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|129,773
7,396
2,497
827
|30,814
1,745
648
472
|1,139
74
18
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,455
18,939
4,460
833
4,140
2,485
3,159
133
|870
9,911
2,671
470
1,476
1,454
1,671
49
|33
316
68
15
58
61
72
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,674
2,937
13,808
6,867
707
2,416
1,799
118
|12,452
1,494
2,117
2,621
227
573
797
37
|304
9
59
69
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,445
6,798
640
893
1,438
799
656
360
|8,930
4,443
1,027
809
1,138
365
309
180
|274
175
35
20
31
19
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|40,066
8,338
1,793
1,892
2,602
|7,260
1,960
631
912
519
|670
201
69
45
80
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,884
2,635
6,981
1,546
974
|1,750
970
752
1,150
438
|162
59
57
40
32
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|57,428
2,987
4,951
2,133
650
1,673
|13,405
1,279
1,855
483
174
979
|738
86
92
56
17
61
|TOTAL
|397,605
|124,483
|5,423
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.