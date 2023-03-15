COVID-19 UPDATES: 968 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 968 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 522,088.

There are a total of 397,605 confirmed cases and 124,483 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 116,182 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 236,262 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,770,925 total doses have been administered. 976,522 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 17 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,240. Out of those cases, 43,506 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 577 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 104 cases in the last seven days and 509 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 115,816 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,451, and 1 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,228.

43,354 cases received any booster dose, and 2,084 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,423.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

969 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,486 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,246 people were 80+

94.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.79% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

92.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 129,773

7,396

2,497

827 30,814

1,745

648

472 1,139

74

18

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,455

18,939

4,460

833

4,140

2,485

3,159

133 870

9,911

2,671

470

1,476

1,454

1,671

49 33

316

68

15

58

61

72

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,674

2,937

13,808

6,867

707

2,416

1,799

118 12,452

1,494

2,117

2,621

227

573

797

37 304

9

59

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,445

6,798

640

893

1,438

799

656

360 8,930

4,443

1,027

809

1,138

365

309

180 274

175

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 40,066

8,338

1,793

1,892

2,602 7,260

1,960

631

912

519 670

201

69

45

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,884

2,635

6,981

1,546

974 1,750

970

752

1,150

438 162

59

57

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,428

2,987

4,951

2,133

650

1,673 13,405

1,279

1,855

483

174

979 738

86

92

56

17

61 TOTAL 397,605 124,483 5,423

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.