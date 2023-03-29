COVID-19 UPDATES: 641 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 641 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 523,460.

There are a total of 398,378 confirmed cases and 125,082 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 116,2435 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 239,366 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,775,724 total doses have been administered. 977,328 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,389. Out of those cases, 43,696 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 580 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 51 cases in the last seven days and 510 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,019 cases.

The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,515, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,236.

44,014 cases received any booster dose, and 2,491 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,458.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

973 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,497 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,266 people were 80+

94.89% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.82% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 20 deaths is pending.

92.52% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.48% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 17 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 129,946

7,417

2,499

828 31,072

1,766

649

473 1,145

75

19

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,472

18,975

4,475

836

4,154

2,490

3,170

133 876

9,962

2,682

470

1,479

1,455

1,680

49 34

319

68

15

59

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,785

2,941

13,821

6,878

709

2,419

1,810

118 12,489

1,496

2,121

2,625

227

573

804

37 305

9

59

70

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,514

6,838

640

894

1,440

802

658

361 8,946

4,451

1,027

815

1,139

375

309

180 277

176

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 40,159

8,353

1,795

1,917

2,605 7,273

1,964

635

912

521 677

202

70

46

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,900

2,640

6,990

1,551

978 1,758

970

755

1,150

438 163

59

58

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,491

2,989

4,961

2,135

650

1,674 13,487

1,289

1,875

485

175

983 740

87

94

56

17

62 TOTAL 398,378 125,082 5,458

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.