ISU hosts ‘De-Stress Fest’ to help students through midterm exams

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Southeast Idaho college students are receiving a much-needed boost as they enter the final days of mid-term exams. Idaho State University's Student Recreation and Wellness Center partnered with the Counseling and Mental Health Center to host the 'Midterm De-Stress Fest' at Reed Gym on Wednesday.

The De-Stress Fest offered students stress relieving activities like potting a plant, playing with a therapy dog, and painting and journaling.

"It's important to remember that the rest is as important as the work," said Melissa Caudle, director of ISU's Wellness Center. "Students are working really hard towards academic success... it's important that they take some time to rest and recharge and prepare for the second half of the semester."

Along with activities, ISU staff also connected students to resources like mental health and financial counseling in an effort to ease the worries of college life.

For more information on resources for students and the community, you can visit the ISU Wellness Center website.