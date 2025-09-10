ISU debuts new associate degree program in science

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University is offering a 60-credit Associate of Science degree covering dozens of different university science classes in different fields for the first time starting this fall semester.

University leaders designed the new degree program to cater to students wishing to pursue a future in the sciences without the field-specific commitment previously required in ISU's associate degree paths in the past.

"I think the biggest thing is that we really designed it to be flexible," said Dr. Shannon Kobs Nawotniak, professor and chair of ISU's Geosciences Department. "We've had things like an associate in physics or in geology or in chemistry, and the problem is, with a two year degree, you've got to know so fast and sometimes you don't; it's not reasonable to know that fast. That's why we really designed this one to maximize the flexibility and create pathways for students that then can go into any of these fields and get a foundation that will actually set them up successfully for that."

Students in the Associate of Science degree program will still be required to complete general education courses along with their choice of dozens of lower and upper division courses in multiple disciplines in the College of Science and Engineering.

For more information on ISU's degree programs, you can visit their website HERE.