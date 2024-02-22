90% of senior citizens prefer to stay home – Resources to help independent baby boomers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As you get older and watch your parents or grandparents get older, you may be looking for resources to help them out.

Senior Solutions in Idaho Falls is helping make these connections by finding suitable home care options to help seniors stay in their home longer and find joy out in the community.

Their mantra: Giving older adults a "guide through the aging journey."

"There's a lot of major decisions and transitions that happen as you get older. It seems like to me the clock starts ticking when you're 50, when things start to change a lot," Chanse Powell Owner of Seniors Solutions said. "Families are overwhelmed. They're lost. They're also grieving as well, because their parents that they've relied on for all these years, the roles have reversed."

Navigating these life changes into retirement years can be extremely stressful. More than 90% of senior citizens prefer to stay home as long as possible according to Senior Solutions.

There is more out there for Baby Boomers than just assisted living homes and medical care alone. Synergy HomeCare is one of many.

"Many of our clients, they want to stay home. But because their family members are far away, they need some kind of in-home support to make that a reality," Synergy HomeCare owner Natasha Ohene Opare said. "So we can do something as simple as keeping somebody company, or reading out loud, to keeping the environment clean and making sure they're not going to fall because there's nothing for them to trip on. All the way up to the care that a CNA would give."

Synergy HomeCare can give your parents or grandparents extra help they need without having to live in assisted living centers or extensive stays in medical centers. They bring the care right to the home.