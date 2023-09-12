The best red carpet looks from the 2023 MTV VMAs

Oscar Holland and Christy Choi, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood’s red carpets have been eerily quiet amid the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes, but the music industry was out in full force at this year’s Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Since it was first broadcast almost four decades ago, MTV’s annual awards have become known for fun and eye-catching looks. And there were plenty of risqué outfits on show at New Jersey’s Prudential Center this year — from Doja Cat’s webbed Ap0cene gown to Bebe Rexha’s black leather dress with rear cut-outs, which evoked Prince’s butt-baring yellow lace suit from the 1991 VMAs.

Elsewhere, there were daring sheer looks on display from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion in a Brandon Blackwood dress, while Artist of the Year nominee Karol G opted for a sparkling beige number by French label Ashi Studio. Anitta also impressed in a sheer, off-the-shoulder gown with key-hole shaped opening on the front from Schiaparelli’s latest Fall-Winter Haute Couture collection.

With the red carpet turned pink for the night, some attendees went for complementary shades, including rapper NLE Choppa’s purple suede two-piece and preshow host Saweetie’s pink Flintstones look from New York label, Area.

Others opted for something a little grungier though, with Jared Leto completing his-all black look with vampish eyeshadow and Demi Lovato wearing a dramatic rock star leather outfit from up-and-coming Chinese brand Buerlangma.

See below for some of the evening’s best red carpet looks.

