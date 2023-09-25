Li’i the dolphin, companion to Lolita the orca, moved from Miami Seaquarium to SeaWorld San Antonio

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — Li’i, the last Pacific white-sided dolphin at Miami Seaquarium who spent the past few years with beloved orca Lolita, is getting a new home after the loss of his aquatic pal.

The dolphin “was successfully moved to SeaWorld in San Antonio, Texas,” according to a tweet from Miami Seaquarium on Monday.

Li’i was moved to a habitat with other dolphins of his same species “after 35 years under the care of Miami Seaquarium,” the facility said on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

After the death of Lolita, “our animal care experts suggested his relocation to a habitat with other peers of his species and our efforts to look for his well-being took him to SeaWorld in San Antonio. Although we will very much miss him, we feel happy to know this is the best for him,” it read.

Expert care for Li’i the dolphin

In a Facebook post Monday, SeaWorld San Antonio said it “is one of only two places in the United States to care for his species.”

“Our veterinary team is experienced with caring for older animals like Li’i and can provide a custom care regimen that will be in his best interest,” said the Facebook post.

Li’i is 40 and will be joining other Pacific white-sided dolphins, “some of whom he lived with previously. He will receive world class care based on accredited zoological standards for the remainder of his life,” said the SeaWorld post.

“Thank you to all the team from Miami Seaquarium and The Dolphin Company for making this possible and thank you to all the people who always expressed their interest in Li’i’s welfare, just as we did,” said the Seaquarium tweet.

“The Pacific white-sided dolphin can live more than 40 years,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

