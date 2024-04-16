Meghan, Duchess of Sussex unveils first product from American Riviera Orchard

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has unveiled the first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, sending jars of strawberry jam to influencers and friends.

Several people have posted about the jam to social media, including fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentinian socialite Delfina Blaquier.

Robbins uploaded two images of the jam to her Instagram Story on Monday.

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing with anyone. @American RivieraOrchard Thank you M!” read the caption on the first image.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter,” Robbins wrote in the second image, with both photos showing a jar labeled “17 of 50.”

Blaquier appears to have received jar 10 of 50, and also posted about it on her Instagram Story.

“Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I love your jam, @americanrivieraorchard,” she wrote.

The first sign of Meghan’s new business venture came in March, when she returned to Instagram after deactivating her personal account in 2018.

Meghan rebranded the account American Riviera Orchard, and the bio confirms the account is run by her.

So far details of the business have been sparse, with the nine Instagram posts simply forming a montage of the brand’s logo.

The American Riviera Orchard website is similarly mysterious, featuring just a landing page.

However, a search of the public trademark database yielded information on a brand that matched that of Meghan’s new company.

That company, according to the records, offers retail items such as jams and preserves, butters, tablewares, cutlery, tablecloths, cookbooks and digital recipe offerings.

The trademark records show the owner of the mark is an LLC that cites the same address where the office of Richard Genow, who is an attorney for the duchess, is located.

In addition to the brand, Meghan continues to work with husband Prince Harry as part of Archewell Productions, which has two new nonfiction series in production at Netflix, the streaming giant confirmed to CNN earlier this month.

The first series will be curated by Meghan and “will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship” according to Netflix.

The second new series is, according to Netflix, “shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.”

