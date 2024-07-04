Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — It was a wedding to remember. A 15th-century Irish castle outside Dublin decorated in the theme of Robin Hood. A verdant tiered wedding cake piled high with fondant leaves and apples — designed by British artist Damien Hirst — cut ceremoniously with a saber. Two baroque thrones for the bride and groom. But perhaps the most memorable detail of all: The newlyweds dressed in matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits for their reception.

This was, of course, the holy union of Victoria and David Beckham. The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day. Specifically, their eggplant-hued ensembles. “I even had a top hat in purple,” David said in 2017 during an interview with BBC Radio 4. “What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of “Dumb and Dumber.”’

Victoria agreed. “It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know?” She told Jimmy Fallon in 2021. “I think it was a naiveté then. We didn’t know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be.”

But time heals all wounds, as was demonstrated today when the couple dug out their original reception looks in celebration of their silver wedding anniversary. In photos shared on Instagram, Victoria and David posed in their purple glad rags in front of their wedding day thrones. “Yep, still got it!” The pair wrote. “Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!”

Fans fawned at the sartorial throwback. “When people say iconic this is what they should be referencing,” one wrote. “Wearing purple on your wedding day. Only the Beckhams could get away with that,” chimed another.

There was one other similarity too. Despite the passing of a quarter of a century, the pair are still gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, looking positively plum.

