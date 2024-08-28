Adam Sandler, Hollywood’s ultimate dad dresser, doles out fashion advice

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — There’s dadcore, and then there’s Adam Sandler core. And while there is a family resemblance, the two should not be confused.

Dadcore is a fashion trend that prioritizes functional, casual and gently tongue-in-cheek clothing pieces over overtly high-fashion garments. It’s Cole Sprouse in a JW Anderson baseball cap and a blazer; or A$AP Rocky pairing a tie and shirt with jeans. In the dadcore bible — which borrows heavily from menswear trends of the ’80s and ‘90s — comfort may be king, but the sensible sartorial approach is never without thought or style.

Sandler meanwhile, despite earlier this week being spotted with a shopping bag from quiet luxury label Khaite, is mostly just doing Dad: His Fila jacket, basketball shorts and calve-high socks are disarmingly sincere, not ironic.

Yet in a TikTok video posted Monday, the actor and comedian was still asked to dish out his own style advice. “Adam, always got that drip,” says a TikToker who goes by the name “Mystery Fashionist” in the video that has garnered more than 12 million views and more than 2 million likes.

“It just happened, I really didn’t think it through,” Sandler replies. “There’s sneakers, there’s some goofy shorts.” It’s clear the actor — whose eclectic taste has earned him a loyal Gen Z fanbase, with many chronicling their favorite examples of his outfits on TikTok — is authentically unbothered about his newfound fashion credentials. “Whatever is in the closet, I grab it,” he says.

“I think I got a bunch of the same socks, underwear’s kinda similar too. I grab it, I don’t think about it much. Most people make fun of me and my family, but I keep moving,” Sandler adds with a chuckle.

Still, pressed for the five fashion pieces he can’t live without, Sandler replies, “Sometimes my wife gives me nice socks that I throw on — you know, I got my kids on them and stuff.”

Moving onto his color-clashing footwear, Sandler lists his top priority: “Sneakers that fit,” he says. “It don’t matter if they’re dirty or not, as long as they’re fitting and not hurting.” A key dadcore maxim.

Many viewers responded to the video by commenting on how “humble” and “down to earth” Sandler comes across, despite his celebrity status.

“He’s just a normal middle aged dad,” wrote one TikTok user. “Grabs anything from the wardrobe, doesn’t care what it looks like as long as it’s comfy. I love him.”

“He reminds me of my dad lol,” wrote another user.

And though dadcore is nothing new, dads are seemingly having a moment. TikTok’s doting reaction to Sandler compares to how former US President Barack Obama responded to “America’s Dad” Tim Walz relatable off-duty style of flannel shirts and plaid.

Obama joked at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last week, “I love this guy. Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics,” adding: “You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don’t come from some political consultant. They come from his closet. And they have been through some stuff.”

