Fashion giants and celebrities pay tribute to ‘maestro’ Giorgio Armani

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — High-profile figures from the fashion world and beyond are paying tribute to the late Giorgio Armani, whose death at the age of 91 was announced Thursday.

Messages celebrating the designer’s life and legacy also poured in from across politics, entertainment and pop culture — including from celebrity friends, like Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio, who have worn his creations on catwalks or red carpets.

Tributes were led by some of the biggest names in Italian fashion, including Donatella Versace, whose late brother Gianni founded Versace in Milan just three years after Armani launched his namesake brand in the Italian style capital.

“The world has lost a giant today,” said Versace, now the label’s chief brand ambassador, in a statement shared with CNN. “Giorgio Armani changed history with fashion. He defined style all over the world for generations and was a true genius and a master of class and elegance. He will be missed forever but his style is eternal.”

Prada’s executive director Miuccia Prada and chairman Patrizio Bertelli sent CNN a joint statement calling Armani a “maestro recognized for his elegance and creativity, and an undisputed protagonist of Italian and international fashion.” The label’s co-creative director Raf Simons meanwhile described Armani as a “visionary whose creative genius defined elegance and sophistication in fashion.”

Diesel founder Renzo Rosso shared a deeply personal tribute, calling Armani a “true icon,” while Ermenegildo Zegna — whose eponymous menswear label operated a joint venture with Armani in the 2000s — thanked the designer for “bringing the spirit and culture of Made in Italy to the world.”

Recognition of Armani’s impact on Italy also flowed in from the country’s highest offices. “With his elegance, sobriety and creativity, he was able to bring luster to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world,” wrote Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on social media. “An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy.”

The country’s president, Sergio Mattarella, meanwhile issued a statement calling the late designer “a symbol of Italian genius throughout the world.” He added: His sophisticated simplicity, his dedication to quality, and his attention to detail have inspired and influenced generations of designers.

Carlo Capasa, Chairman of the National Chamber for Italian Fashion, noted that the designer’s work establishing Milan Fashion Week as a global event had “contributed to the growth of the fashion system and its values.”

Beyond Italy, tributes also poured in from actors, athletes and other celebrities on social media.

Roberts, who often wears custom Armani looks to premieres and award ceremonies, posted a picture of herself with the late designer on Instagram. The caption read: “A true friend. A Legend.”

In an Instagram Story, DiCaprio recalled being “blown away” by Armani’s “creativity and genius,” upon first meeting him in Milan. “He was a legendary force who inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come.”

Both Victoria and David Beckham shared tributes and pictures of Armani, with the latter calling him “kind, generous, humble and a true gentleman.” They were joined by the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Diane Kruger and Michelle Pfeiffer, while Russell Crowe wrote on X of his “love affair with Armani suits that continues to this day.”

Naomi Campbell and a “heartbroken” Cindy Crawford were among the models taking to social media to post photos and recount their experiences working with Armani. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Campbell called him “a perfectionist in the truest sense.” She added: “It was an honor to walk for you, and I learned so much simply by being in your presence.”

Major fashion editors paid homage, too. In a post addressed to Armani, former Vogue International editor Suzy Menkes wrote: “I cannot believe that you have left us,” adding that the designer was “symbolic for a certain part of Italy that was more gentle than showy.” Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, meanwhile called him “the maestro.”

Former of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful posted a moving tribute saying that Armani taught him “the importance of entrepreneurship and community and believing in your own creativity.”

“Since meeting in the ‘90s, he always believed in me and gave me a seat at the table from day one; from styling his campaigns to his endless words of wisdom at each stage of my career, he always made me feel seen,” Enninful wrote online.

On Thursday, the Armani Group announced that its founder’s funeral chamber in Milan will be opened to the public over the weekend. The company has not disclosed details about the funeral ceremony, which it said will be “held privately” in accordance with Armani’s “explicit wishes.”

CNN’s Leah Dolan, Kati Chitrakorn and Sharon Braithwaite contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.