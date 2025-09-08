Italy says goodbye to legendary designer Giorgio Armani

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Giorgio Armani, the visionary Italian designer who redefined modern elegance and tailoring on the world’s stage, became a mainstay at red carpets and award shows after launching his eponymous brand in 1975. But despite his global dominance, Armani — who died at age 91 on September 4 — will be honored for the last time in a private funeral ceremony away from the spotlight and near his birthplace.

Armani was born in 1934, in the town of Piacenza, northern Italy. His intimate funeral will take place in Rivalta, a small village nearby. In preparation for the event, Rivalta will be closed off to tourists and visitors. Armani stores will also be closed in the afternoon as a mark of respect.

With around 20 guests expected to attend, the event stands in stark contrast to the weekend’s proceedings. Across Saturday and Sunday, approximately 16,000 people lined up in Milan to visit the designer’s funeral chamber at his headquarters, Armani Teatro, and pay their respects. “I decided to come today to pay tribute to a great man who made Italy great in the world,” Giulia Ponzi, a member of the public, told CNN. Donatella Versace, Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala and film directors Gabriele Salvatores and Giuseppe Tornatore were also among the crowds of people mourning.

In June 2025, Armani was absent from his runway show at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week — the first time in his career. The company released a statement at the time that he was “currently recovering at home” without specifying his health condition. Up until his passing, Armani was working on a retrospective exhibition and a runway show to celebrate 50 years of being in business. Both events are still expected to go ahead.

The ceremony today will be held at the San Martino church. Officials have declared a day of mourning in both Piacenza and Milan.

