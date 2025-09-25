Look of the Week: Gwyneth Paltrow — and Gucci — take a break from quiet luxury

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s new line, GWYN, is filled with tasteful charcoal and moss green colored chunky knit cardigans, minimalist boat-neck blouses and unassuming mid-length navy pleated skirts. Made for the “dynamic women that do it all,” according to the brand, the clothes are chic, classic and largely unidentifiable — exactly what Paltrow herself often wears. But at Gucci’s Spring-Summer 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week, Paltrow defected from her role as queen of quiet luxury and went full logomania.

Her pussybow blouse, belted midi skirt and thigh-high boots were head-to-toe Gucci, with almost every inch monogrammed. It’s a departure from the reigning trend of clothes that whisper wealth through their cut, fiber composition or slow production process.

Although she has long been associated with elegant minimalism, Paltrow’s reputation as a stealth luxury loyalist reached new heights when she appeared in an Utah court in 2023 over a skiing accident. (The jury found the star not liable for injuries sustained by a man who sued her after the two collided on a slope in 2016, and ruled in favor of her counterclaim).

During the civil trial, she made headlines for her carefully curated series of understated, if-you-know-you-know stylish looks that were worth thousands: such as a plain cream Loro Piana turtleneck sweater that retailed for over $2,000. “Billionaire chic,” the media wrote.

But on Wednesday Paltrow proved she was no sartorial one-trick-pony, instead opting for an outfit that would have felt right at home on the set of “House of Gucci” (2021). It was fitting, with the air of experimentation and newness that surrounded the brand’s first show with new creative director Demna at the helm. The Georgian designer, who joins the house from Balenciaga, presented a film filled with dramatic, kitschy looks from feather-trimmed monogrammed poncho dresses to tiger-print fur coats. It was a far cry from the clean lines and pared-down vision of Sabato de Sarno, who Demna replaced earlier this year.

It seems like both Paltrow and Gucci are having a break from quiet luxury — for now.

