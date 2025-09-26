This is not the seat you paid for. Here’s what to do if you get downgraded on a flight

By Harrison Pierce, CNN

(CNN) — You arrive at the airport only to be told that you won’t get the airplane seat you paid for.

Unfortunately, you’ve been downgraded.

While uncommon, it happens more often than you might think. You book a premium economy, business-class or first-class ticket, but when it comes time to fly, you’re bumped to a lower class.

It can be especially frustrating when you’ve booked a lie-flat seat on a transatlantic flight and were expecting elevated dining options and a restful night’s sleep.

Anton Radchenko was involuntarily downgraded twice in 2023 — once when flying Delta Air Lines from New York to Frankfurt and another time on a British Airways flight from London to Los Angeles. But as the founder and CEO at AirAdvisor, Radchenko knew how to address the issues.

“I’ve seen firsthand how most passengers are unaware of their rights, which invites a lot of problems,” says Radchenko. “Remember that it’s pretty common for airlines to push back on giving compensation, and they tend to exploit passengers’ lack of awareness.”

Here’s why involuntary downgrades happen and some advice from Radchenko on how to navigate them — and get what you’re owed.

Reasons for involuntary downgrades

You can get bumped from your seat for several reasons, ranging from a broken seat or a pilot needing rest to overbooking or an aircraft change.

The most common reason for an involuntary downgrade is overbooking, according to Radchenko. Airlines are in the business of making money, so they will often sell more tickets than seats on an aircraft. This way, if a passenger misses their flight or cancels at the last minute, the flight remains full.

However, if every passenger shows up on time, you could be involuntarily downgraded.

Radchenko said overbooking was the cause of the downgrades in both of his experiences.

If you’re notified of a downgrade several days (or more) in advance, it could be because of an equipment change. When airlines substitute a different aircraft, there may be fewer first-class seats on the plane. When you have advance notice, you can contact the airline to see whether you can switch to a different flight at the same level of service.

Sometimes, the needs of the crew are a factor. Ensuring crew members have access to rest during long flights keeps everyone on board safe. If designated crew rest spots cannot be used for whatever reason, a crew member might need your first- or business-class seat to rest during their break.

Document everything

Whatever the reason, downgrades are frustrating at best. Most of the time, you’ll find out you’ve been downgraded at the airport, whether at the check-in counter or when boarding.

Make sure you know your rights.

If you do get downgraded, Radchenko recommends being proactive — get a written reason for the downgrade and document everything, including a photo of your new seat, boarding pass and any communication from the airline. Then, you can use this documentation when making a claim for compensation.

Radchenko received money back for the downgrades on both flights.

On the Delta flight from New York to Frankfurt, he was downgraded from premium economy to the main cabin and received a $1,000 refund.

“Delta will provide compensation for customers who were involuntarily downgraded based on original ticketed cabin and the cabin the customer was downgraded to,” the airline told CNN Travel. “Fare difference refunds are given based on what the customer paid for the cabin at time of purchase.”

The airline said that compensation could be in the form of SkyMiles, eCredits or a fare difference refund.

Radchenko said he struggled a bit to get the refund.

Radchenko is an aviation expert and consumer rights lawyer, so he politely reminded the airline that Department of Transportation (DOT) rules say passengers are entitled to a refund of the price difference for involuntary downgrades.

He said Delta preferred giving flight vouchers as compensation, but Radchenko continued to push until he received a cash refund, to which he was entitled under DOT rules.

Unfortunately, refunds for involuntary downgrades can be tricky because airline pricing is dynamic.

Passengers should make sure the fare difference is calculated according to pricing at the time of booking. Radchenko said airlines may use the most recent price as a way to spend less on compensation.

For instance, if you got a fantastic deal on a first-class domestic flight that is only marginally more than a last-minute economy seat, you might not receive much of a refund.

“You need to be proactive and stand your ground. Stay polite but firm on your demands,” Radchenko advises.

CNN reached out to two other major legacy carriers for specifics on refund calculations but did not immediately hear back.

Act quickly

Delta has an online form where involuntarily downgraded passengers can submit refund requests.

Radchenko recommends filling out this form immediately.

“The 72-hour window before or after a scheduled flight is crucial because that’s when airlines make key operational decisions, including cancellations, refunds, schedule changes and rebookings by assessing weather, crew availability, technical issues and other possible factors,” he says. “Passengers who understand this system can maximize compensation, secure better alternatives, get timely refunds and avoid being stranded.”

It’s also worth asking for additional compensation or perks. Sometimes airlines will add loyalty miles or vouchers when requests are compelling.

“For example, if you booked a premium class because your arthritis demands sitting in an extended and relaxed position, getting downgraded to economy would impact your physical health. So, you have a very valid reason to question this inconvenience and be compensated for it,” he said.

No matter what your situation is, a detailed explanation of exactly how the downgrade has adversely impacted you is more likely to get your claim noticed and prioritized.

More protection in Europe

When flying to Europe on a European Union airline, traveling within the EU or departing from the EU on any airline, you’re more protected. That’s thanks to EU Regulation (EC) No. 261/2004, a regulation protecting passengers against cancellations, delays and overbookings.

The United Kingdom wrote this regulation into law as UK261 at the end of the Brexit transition period, so it applies to UK flights as well. This regulation made the refund process for Radchenko much more streamlined when he was downgraded on his British Airways flight from London to Los Angeles.

According to that regulation, the compensation for involuntary downgrades is anywhere from 30% to 75% of your ticket price, based on the length of your flight.

Radchenko’s flight from London to Los Angeles was more than 3,500 kilometers, so he received a refund of 75% of his ticket price — approximately £7,500 of his £10,000 ticket. To get the refund, he simply contacted British Airways customer care and provided his flight details.

This regulation didn’t apply to his Delta flight from New York to Frankfurt, as it only covers flights departing from an EU airport or on an EU airline.

How to avoid a downgrade

While there’s not much you can do to prevent a downgrade, it helps to be prepared.

Radchenko recommends trying to book your flight early and check in as soon as possible. This way, you’ll be given more priority if an overbooking occurs.

Also, try to be loyal to one airline. If the business-class cabin is overbooked, someone with elite status is much less likely to be downgraded than someone who rarely flies with the airline.

The DOT continuously updates rules and regulations pertaining to air passenger rights.

It’s important to read these rules to understand what you qualify for in the event of an unexpected disruption — whether it’s a rare downgrade or a far more common extended delay or flight cancellation.

Being prepared, knowing your rights and having concrete steps to take can make a bad situation much more manageable.

