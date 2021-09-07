Idaho gas prices hold steady

Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.75/g on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Gas prices in Idaho are unchanged versus a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $3.32/g while the most expensive is $4.69/g, a difference of $1.37/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

September 7, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 7, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 7, 2018: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 7, 2017: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 7, 2016: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 7, 2015: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

September 7, 2014: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

September 7, 2013: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

September 7, 2012: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

September 7, 2011: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.30/g, unchanged from last week's $3.30/g.

Boise- $3.88/g, unchanged from last week's $3.88/g.

Spokane- $3.65/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.68/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"As expected, Hurricane Ida's disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn't very significant," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.