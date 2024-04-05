Gas prices continue to rise caused by demand

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Pain at the pump continues as gas prices are averaging 50 cents higher than a month ago.

WATCH NOW: LOCAL NEWS 8

Matthew Conde, spokesman for AAA of Idaho, said the rise is in conjunction with the rise being seen in Utah.

Currently, oil is at $85 a barrel.

That's $5 more a barrel than this time last year.

With warmer temperatures, comes more demand for fuel as families get out on the road.

"Now as people thaw out and go more places, it just takes a lot more fuel to travel in the west obviously, we think demand will keep coming back in the spring and summer. Of course, Ukraine targeting Russia's crude infrastructure is a factor as well, because any uncertainty in the market triggers an upper movement usually.

Previous research from AAA shows if gas reaches 4 dollars a gallon, 59% of drivers would change their driving habits and 75% of those asked would change at 5 dollars a gallon.

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.