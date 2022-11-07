Idaho gas prices continue to fall

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 13.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.74/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.65/g, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

November 7, 2021: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 7, 2020: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 7, 2019: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 7, 2018: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

November 7, 2017: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

November 7, 2016: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 7, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 7, 2014: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g)

November 7, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

November 7, 2012: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.87/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.91/g.

Boise- $4.28/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.30/g.

Spokane- $4.49/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.52/g.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week. The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I'm optimistic the situation will improve."

