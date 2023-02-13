Idaho gas prices up 7 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 30.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.03/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

February 13, 2022: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 13, 2021: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 13, 2020: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 13, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 13, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 13, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 13, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 13, 2015: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 13, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

February 13, 2013: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.23/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $3.22/g.

Boise- $3.79/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.71/g.

Spokane- $3.53/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.61/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 5, 2022.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.