Idaho gas prices inch higher, but still lower than national average

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho gas prices experienced a slight bump this week, but so far, Gem State drivers are avoiding the bigger surge that’s happening in other parts of the country.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Idaho is $3.57, which is three cents more than a week ago but seven cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average is a dime more expensive at $3.67 per gallon, which is seven cents more than a week ago and 21 cents more than a month ago. The elevated cost of crude oil is the main reason for higher pump prices.

Idaho currently ranks 20th in the country for most expensive fuel. Today, the most expensive places to fill up are California ($4.92), Hawaii ($4.78), Arizona ($4.55), Washington ($4.50) and Nevada ($4.28). The cheapest gasoline can be found in Mississippi at $3.17 per gallon.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Monday:

Boise - $3.67

Coeur d’Alene - $3.52

Franklin - $3.66

Idaho Falls - $3.32

Lewiston - $3.49

Pocatello - $3.40

Rexburg - $3.39

Twin Falls - $3.61

“High crude prices will give us grief for the foreseeable future, and as colder states like Idaho start thawing out, fuel demand will rise and increase the upward pressure on gas prices here,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “We’ve been lucky so far, but pricey fill-ups are coming, and it’s a matter of when, not if.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude is currently trading near $81 per barrel, which is $1 more than a week ago and $14 more than a month ago. While the Energy Information Administration reported that fuel demand dipped last week (which typically pushes pump prices down), expensive crude sent prices higher. If oil prices rise this week, gas prices will likely follow.

The EIA further reports that refinery production in the Rockies region has declined from nearly 87% to 83%. If gasoline supplies tighten up, pump prices could climb in the coming days and weeks, especially as families head out on road trips in the run-up to Memorial Day.

“When the floodgates open, there likely won’t be much relief at the gas stations,” Conde said. “It’s a good idea to bundle your trips, avoid heavy traffic, and if possible, carpool to save while you can.”

