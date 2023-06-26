Idaho gas prices up 1 cent

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 15.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 124.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

June 26, 2022: $5.20/g (U.S. Average: $4.88/g)

June 26, 2021: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 26, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 26, 2019: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

June 26, 2018: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 26, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

June 26, 2016: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 26, 2015: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 26, 2014: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 26, 2013: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.68/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69/g.

Boise- $3.90/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.91/g.

Spokane- $4.73/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.73/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54/g today. The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"It's been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.