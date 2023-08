Idaho gas prices continue to rise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 22.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 52.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.79/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

August 21, 2022: $4.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

August 21, 2021: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 21, 2020: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 21, 2019: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 21, 2018: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 21, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 21, 2016: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 21, 2015: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 21, 2014: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 21, 2013: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.99/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.00/g.

Boise- $4.13/g, up 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.04/g.

Spokane- $4.63/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.65/g.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82/g Monday. The national average is up 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”

