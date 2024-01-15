Gas prices down 6 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 30.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $2.42/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59/g, a difference of $1.17/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

January 15, 2023: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 15, 2022: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 15, 2021: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 15, 2020: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

January 15, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 15, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 15, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 15, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

January 15, 2015: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 15, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $2.87/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.91/g.

Boise- $3.08/g, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14/g.

Spokane- $3.61/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.89 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While last week saw the U.S. attacking Houthi militants engaged in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, oil prices jumped, but then promptly fell as economic concerns with weak demand sapped the upward move after the U.S. and allies attacked Houthi rebels. Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon. We'll have to see if the stars finally align for such a move."

