Idaho gas prices up 7 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 38.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $2.96/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.03/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

March 11, 2023: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

March 11, 2022: $4.35/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

March 11, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

March 11, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 11, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

March 11, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

March 11, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

March 11, 2016: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.89/g)

March 11, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 11, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.38/g, up 12.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26/g.

Boise- $3.27/g, up 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.19/g.

Spokane- $3.79/g, up 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today. The national average is up 23.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"The national average price of gasoline has seen a continued but measured rise compared to last week, but the pace of increases has slowed slightly in the last few days. With government data showing a rise in refinery utilization last week, there may be some good news on the horizon for drivers," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Much of the seasonal rise that happens this time of year is a culmination of refinery maintenance, the switch to summer gasoline, and rising demand. If refineries continue to boost output of products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, it could mean earlier-than-expected relief. However, the changeover is still in process, so while we'll likely see the continuation of upward pressure on prices, improvement in output could slow that pressure down some."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.