Real Heroes Trunk or Treat moves to drive-through format

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have implemented several changes to the fourth annual Real Heroes Trunk or Treat event this Saturday.

In order to comply with current COVID-19 health guidelines, rather than having trick-or-treaters move from station to station on foot, the event

has moved to a drive-through format.

Parents are encouraged to load their children in the car, costumed and all, and head to Freeman Park. You will be directed with signage to enter the Park on Presto Street.

From there vehicles will be directed to drive the route through the park, pausing at designated spots through the park to collect candy that will be delivered to the window of their vehicle by first responders and other community businesses and organizations representatives.

First responders and those handing out candy will all be wearing facemasks. Drivers of vehicles are encouraged to also wear facemask during the event.

Along the route, you will be able to see first responder vehicles, city department vehicles and other decorated trunks and booths from community businesses and organizations.

Vehicles will exit the park on Science Center Drive.

The list of participants this year includes the Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Corrections, Idaho Falls City Council, Idaho Falls Parks & Rec, Idaho Falls Power and Fiber, Bonneville County Youth Development Council, East Idaho Moms, Grease Monkey, Just Say Whoa To Bullying

(featuring miniature horses), Sunkiss & Lindsay Towing, Bikers Against Bullies, Nocturnal Dreams and East Idaho Speed Hunters car clubs and ISU Credit Union.

The event goes from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Freeman Park and is free to the public.