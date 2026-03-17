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St. Patty’s Day the North Hi-Way Cafe way

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Published 11:00 AM

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - In a tradition that has gone on for decades, the North Hi-Way Cafe in Idaho Falls continues to bring the flavor of Ireland to the Gem State in a delicious celebration of St. Patrick's Day. The 93-year-old cafe serves up a platter of traditional Irish foods every March 17th, greeting regulars and newcomers with a warm smile and a warm plate.

The Irish menu includes a wide array of food options, including classic corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, and Irish soda bread, and homemade carrot cake.

For Chef Todd Holverson, the tradition means a culturally diverse menu and a community coming together through culinary means.


"We try and make it special for everybody," Holverson said. "We see alot of faces come out that we've haven't seen for awhile, it's all about the commradery and social gathering."

This special begins at 11am and is available until food runs out. You can learn more about the North Hi-Way Cafe by visiting their website here.

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter,producer, and temporary weekend weather anchor for Local News 8.

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