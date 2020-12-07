Christmas tree sales on the rise

Holidays

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Getting a real Christmas tree seems to be on a lot of people's wish list, as a local tree farmer tells us there's been a spike in sales this year.

Wolverine Farms in Ammon has been selling Christmas trees for the last three years, and never have they seen sales quite like this.

The irony is, they don't even operate as a Christmas tree farm.

In years past, they would get about 20 customers a day.

This year, they've seen at least 50 customers during the weekdays and over 100 on weekends.

Software using Twitter hashtag tracking shows many Idahoans are choosing real trees over fake trees this year.

Wolverine Farm owner believes this may be because tree shopping provides a fun outdoor activity amid COVID-19.

"I think that a lot of it is nostalgia. People want to get back to their roots. They're getting tired of prefabricated everything, disposable life, and so this is maybe an experiment with it. You know, it's a whole lot less of trouble than going up in the mountains and charging through the six-foot of snow to get a tree," said Kim Getsinger Owner/Operator Wolverine Tree Farm.

If you're on the verge of deciding to pick up a real Christmas tree this year, Wolverine Farms will be continuing the sale till Christmas eve at sunset.