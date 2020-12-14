Find Santa near you

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Finding Santa is becoming a little bit more difficult this year since he can't be found in his usual spots.

COVID-19 and the word pandemic has made it difficult for many families to find a Santa Claus near them.

No one knows Santa's true age, and since it's rude to ask, we should just assume he's possibly at high risk.

Nonetheless, Santa Claus would still like to make this a special Christmas for everyone.

We found several locations Santa Claus can be found in Eastern Idaho.

Cabela's in Idaho Falls is celebrating a "Santa-tizing" Christmas.

Every person who walks into the store must be wearing a mask and have their temperature taken before meeting Santa.

Santa will talk to children behind plexiglass to keep himself and others safe.

In Pocatello, a Santa parade was held.

Every child who went out to visit him stayed inside their car as their parents drove around Santa.

For children who are unable to take the risk of going out to meet Santa in person other resources are available.

100 miracle Santas are saving Christmas.

You and your family can talk to Santa right from your phone on ZOOM.

A link to talk with Santa can be found here.

If you know of other places where children can go please leave a comment below to share with others.