Police keeping a sharp eye for St. Patrick’s Day drunk drivers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People are celebrating the Irish culture.

St. Patrick's Day has many traditions, but drinking has become synonymous with the holiday.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, this holiday often ends with risky drunk drivers taking to the streets.

Local law enforcement agencies are on high alert to keep roads safe with eyes sharp looking for impaired drivers.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Department says responding to crashes and pulling drivers over for DUIs spikes during holidays.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells us if you have time to make plans to go out and celebrate then you have time to find a safe ride home.

"Find a safe ride home or have that option available. You're just safer that way rather than getting yourself injured or someone else injured or just being intercepted by law enforcement and have to deal with a DUI charge," said Lovell.

The hunt for DUI drivers will continue throughout the week as law-enforcement agencies anticipate people celebrating the holiday through the weekend.