More parents open to trick-or-treating this year
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With Halloween just more than a month away, it looks like more parents are open to trick-or -treating this year.
A new Axios-Ipsos poll published Tuesday found parents see less risk in having their kids hit the neighborhood to trick or treat.
68% of them, when asked, said they see little or no risk in it.
2020 saw communities across the country cancel trick or treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control also says children should be able to safely trick or treat this year in small groups.
