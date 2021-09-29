More parents open to trick-or-treating this year

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With Halloween just more than a month away, it looks like more parents are open to trick-or -treating this year.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll published Tuesday found parents see less risk in having their kids hit the neighborhood to trick or treat.

68% of them, when asked, said they see little or no risk in it.

2020 saw communities across the country cancel trick or treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control also says children should be able to safely trick or treat this year in small groups.