Ammon Lightapalooza set Saturday

City of Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The annual City of Ammon Lightapalooza is Saturday, December 3. 

The light parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Sunnyside and Eagle, Ammon Rd to 17th, then left on Midway, and conclude at McCowin Park.

Following the parade, the park lighting will take place with music, vendors, food, fireworks, free cookies and hot chocolate. At the conclusion of the parade, Santa will be at the gazebo for individual visits. Fireworks will take place at approximately 7:45 p.m. 

