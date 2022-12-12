Skip to Content
Denny’s Wrecker Service offers free holiday tows for drunk drivers

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Denny's Wrecker Service, Inc. will make sure you and your car get home safely if you have had too much to drink this holiday season.

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 1, it will be offering free towing for people in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area who have had too much to drink and are unsure of their ability to drive safely. 

They call it the T.O.W.E.D. Campaign which stands for Towing Operators Working to Eliminate Drunk Driving.

There is no charge for this service. All you have to do is call 208-237-0671, and they'll send a unit to take both you and your vehicle home. No questions asked.

The service is available 24 hours a day.

