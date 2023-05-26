Now entering the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This upcoming holiday weekend marks the beginning of a dangerous time for Idaho drivers- the 100 Deadliest Days.

The 100 Deadliest Days are the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes.

The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) want to caution drivers to be extra vigilant and careful as they head out for summer travel and recreation.

“We want everyone to have an amazing summer making great memories with their family and friends,” OHS Program Manager Josephine Middleton said. “So we are asking everyone to put down the distractions, drive the speed limit, wear a seatbelt and plan a sober ride home if you are drinking, so we can all make it home safely.”

A variety of factors converge to make this a dangerous time on Idaho roads. During the summer more people are out of school or work, taking vacations, recreating, and celebrating. These social factors lead to higher instances of distracted driving, aggressive driving, and impaired driving, making the roads more dangerous for everyone, even safe drivers who are doing everything right. We drive safe vehicles that come with technology and safety equipment as standard, yet the data shows that fatal and serious injury crashes increase during this time of year.

During the 100 Deadliest Days last year, there were 72 fatal crashes, and 80 people died. So far in 2023, 75 people have died in traffic crashes on Idaho roads, and we are on track to meet the fatality numbers for 2021 which was our worst year since 2005. The year-to-date total from the same time last year was 52 fatalities.