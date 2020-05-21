Clever hacks give spring-cleaning a whole new meaning

House & Home

(BPT) - With more time spent in the comfort of our home, spring-cleaning can take on an entirely new meaning this year. Consider the following hacks to make your household clean-up routine as efficient and thorough as possible.

Conquer kitchen crevices with lemon and baking soda

Crumbs, food residue and dirt can hide in kitchen crannies. Dedicate time to deep clean these commonly overlooked areas. In the microwave, chop a lemon into several chunks and add to three cups of water in a glass bowl. Microwave for about five minutes and keep the door shut after the timer to allow the steam to do its magic. Then, wipe down the interior with a microfiber cloth. The benefits of the lemon slices don’t end here. If your garbage disposal is starting to smell, carefully insert slices into the disposal and run. The acidity will combat clogs and leave your sink with a citrus scent.

In the refrigerator, sort through drawers and shelves and toss expired items. Use baking soda to remove caked on food and spills. Shake some baking soda on the spots, dampen with a few drops of water and let sit for 10 minutes before scrubbing off residue. This method will leave your fridge spotless and scentless — an important but often forgotten consideration, as you do not want foods to absorb the smell of cleaning products. Lastly, while dishes may be washed daily, germs often thrive in your wet sponge. Microwave your damp sponge for 90 seconds to eliminate bacteria.

“Suds-idize” the shower

While dedicated to get you clean, a shower can build up bacteria if the moisture-filled environment is not treated properly. Tackling the shower is labor intensive and easy to move to the bottom of the chore list. To simplify the process, choose a cleaning product that is both safe and effective on the surface, whether your shower is made of tile, ceramic or plastic. Conduct an initial spot test, but — generally speaking — the more versatile the cleaner, the better.

To scrub and wipe away suds in one quick gesture, consider the multipurpose Peerless SideKick Shower System, which you can easily install yourself. This shower head not only provides a drenching shower experience but also comes with a cleaning attachment where water flows through the pad, allowing you to scrub tile, wash away cleaning product and ultimately reduce cleaning time.

Implement closet methodology

A closet cleanout can be both daunting and, let’s be honest, emotional. For items you’re not willing to part with just yet, hang all clothes backward on the rack. Once you have worn an item, hang forward facing on the rack. After a few months, donate items that remain backward, as they haven’t been touched and aren’t getting any use.

When reorganizing clothes in drawers or bins, fold and insert items upright without stacking. This is the best use of space and allows for a quick view of your wardrobe options, eliminating the need to sift through drawers and make a mess.

Organize easily ignored areas

We all have areas of the home that seem to stockpile goods and are only cleaned out once in a blue moon: the medicine cabinet, junk drawer, storage room, linen closet, craft area, garage and laundry room, to name a few. First, completely clear out these spaces. Use bins and buckets to create a system of organization and implement labels, as needed. When you add items back in, place the most-used items at the front and only reintroduce essential items. Finally tackling these areas will give you a sense of comfort and relief.

With these hacks, your spring-cleaning checklist will be complete in no time, with long-lasting results.

