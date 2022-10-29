Skip to Content
October 28, 2022
Hayden and Hyde ponds to be stocked in early November

NPS

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 400 trout in the 10-12-inch range at two area waters in the coming weeks.   

Waters stockedWeek stockedNumber of trout
Hayden Creek PondOct 31-Nov 4200
Hyde Creek PondOct 31-Nov 4200

Hayden Creek Pond is a family friendly fishing area located along Hayden Creek Road  three miles south of the Highway 28 junction. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities, picnic shelter, grills, and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond is located along the Sunset Heights Road south of Salmon. This small irrigation pond provides ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice their casting techniques.

Stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

For more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules, visit the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

