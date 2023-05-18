Fish and Game limits 2023 hunting tags after intense winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game says some hunts may look different this year after a harsh winter. The F&G Commission has cut deer and pronghorn controlled hunt tags after staff recommended reductions due to winter severity in the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions.

Some Big Game hunts have been changed or canceled, which will be reflected in the 2023 Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.

“We recognized the sensitivity of antlerless mule deer hunts, and ultimately didn’t feel comfortable offering antlerless opportunities in the eastern part of the state,” said Toby Boudreau, Fish and Game’s Deer and Elk Coordinator.

Anyone who applied for controlled hunts that were canceled or modified will be given a full refund and may reapply for the modified hunt or choose another one instead.

F&G says they worked throughout the winter to support the survival of the big game animals.

The department worked with local landowners where elk were getting into haystacks and feedlines to reimburse them to use their hay, equipment and labor to bait elk away from their operations and public roadways. F&G workers were also able to set up and manage elk and deer feeding stations throughout southeast Idaho.