Hunter education course offered in Salmon

May 27, 2023 11:42 PM
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - An instructor-led hunter education course will be held in Salmon May 30 through June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. each evening and June 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.    

The course will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North, and is designed for students ages 9 and older. Seating is limited and advanced registration is required by registering online or by visiting the Fish and Game office in Salmon. The course fee when registering online is $9.75 or $8.00 when registering in person.  

The course will provide basic instruction on safe firearm handling, hunting laws and ethics, wildlife identification, first aid and survival, and wildlife management and conservation. Students will practice safe firearm handling with inert firearms in the classroom, and receive specific training based on scenarios that most often lead to hunting-related accidents.

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license, and a hunting license is required to apply for a controlled hunt. The controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, swan and fall turkey ends June 5.

