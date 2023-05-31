10 tips for taking kids fishing

HO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Do you want to be a rock star to your kids this summer? Consider grabbing some fishing gear and taking them on a family adventure.

From the fresh air to the excitement of feeling a tug on your line, fishing provides the perfect excuse to spend together-time outdoors. Plus, introducing young children to the sport, which may seem daunting for some, is actually easy with a little planning.

“Fishing is a great sport even for little kids, if you introduce it in a positive way,” says Greg Schoby, Fish and Game Fisheries Manager in Salmon. “And remember: Keep it fun, short and simple, and the kids will be hooked.”

If you have never been fishing before, Idaho's Free Fishing Day, set for June 10, 2023, may be the perfect day to start. No fishing license is required, but all other rules apply. Fish and Game personnel and volunteers will host several free events at local fishing waters throughout the state to help first-timers discover the joys of fishing.

No matter when you go, Fish and Game recommends keeping these 10 simple tips in mind to ensure your kid’s first fishing experience isn’t their last.