Empty the Shelters event set to begin Oct. 4

Pets

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Animal shelters across the country are trying to get animals out of facilities and into the homes of new families.

To do that, the Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its fall 2021 “Empty the Shelters” event.

It runs Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

Adoption fees will be reduced to $25 or less, but keep in mind, not every shelter is participating in the national event.

The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue says it will be participating.