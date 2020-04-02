Fun and Easy Recipes for a Day at Home

Safe at Home

For many Americans, coming up with meal plans and even following simple recipes can be daunting. If you're stuck at home and your take-out options are limited, here are some fun, easy recipes you can make alone or with the whole family.

Shockingly Easy No-Knead Focaccia

https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/easy-no-knead-focaccia

We made this recipe and and discovered it’s just as easy as the title suggests. Sure it takes a few hours, but what a great way to pass the time!

Sauerkraut

https://www.culturesforhealth.com/learn/recipe/natural-fermentation/sauerkraut/

This recipe could honestly not be any easier. At its most basic form, sauerkraut is a two-ingredient recipe: cabbage and salt. There are a few ways to make it, but if you don’t have any fermentation crocks, cabbage crushers or pickle packers, you can just use your hands to massage the salt into the shredded cabbage. Just make sure to release the pressure by opening the jar lids everyday so there’s no explosions. Hot dogs, watch out!

Mulligan Stew

While there are many online recipes for Mulligan Stew, you certainly don’t need one. Popularized in the 1900’s by hobo culture, Mulligan Stew was a dish made in “hobo jungles” in which everyone would contribute something, hoping for a tastier and more nutritious meal at the end. Just brown some ground beef, stew meat, or any other type of protein (or skip this part if you’re vegetarian or vegan) add a little flour (or not if you’re gluten free) and a few cans of whichever vegetables are cluttering up your pantry. Add stock (or not), season to taste, and voila! A meal that’s endlessly customizable. Add dumplings or noodles to leftovers and this is a meal that can be stretched into a few if needed. Make sure to let your kids dump their favorites into the pot, too. Who knows? Maybe they’ll even be excited about vegetables!

Fried Rice

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/fried-rice-recipe-2011658

This is another dish that can be different every time. We like to use the recipe linked above as a template. Don’t like ginger? No problem! No soy sauce? Use those liquid aminos that you had a hard time getting rid of. Out of canned peas? Use frozen or fresh green beans or any other vegetable that you might have on hand. Just be mindful about when to add the vegetables in the cooking process in order to make sure you don’t over- or undercook them.

Loads of 5-ingredients or less recipes

https://tasty.co/topic/5-ingredients-or-less

Tasty is a division of Buzz Feed that focuses on food and recipes. All recipes are shown in videos accompanied by the ingredients and steps, and they’re very visually appealing. You may learn a lot by watching “4 Easy 3-Ingredient Dinners” or “3-Ingredient Chocolate Desserts”. You may also get really, really hungry.

