Planting a Victory Garden

Safe at Home

Victory Gardens have a long and loving tradition throughout history. In the past, citizens have grown victory gardens during war time when food shortages were an issue.

With the onset of COVID 19, more people are turning to home gardening as a way to provide easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables and help combat the boredom of isolation.

Learn More About Starting Your Very Own Victory Garden

How to Make a Victory Garden:

Growing a Victory Garden – with Billy Styles:

Why plant a Victory Garden?:

10 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Starting a New Vegetable Garden:

Climate Victory Gardens ft. Rosario Dawson & Ron Finley:

Learn the History of the Victory Garden: