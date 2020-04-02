Shopping in Place: Options for Grocery Pickup and Delivery

Safe at Home

With the spread of COVID-19, even everyday tasks like grocery shopping can be anxiety-inducing. However, much of our shopping can be done from the comfort of your home, reducing potential exposure for Americans and their loved ones. Traditional grocery stores are offering expanded services, and new delivery options are available from services like Instacart and PostMates.

We’ve tracked down the best online resources for shopping while safe-at-home. Note that many items are out-of-stock due to increased demand, but those products should replenish periodically.

Instacart

Looking for someone to do your shopping for you? Instacart partners with over 350 retailers nationwide including Sam’s Club, Sprouts, and CVS. Instacart does mark-up items and charge a delivery fee, but you’re paying for less exposure and convenience.

https://www.instacart.com/

Google Shopping

Google Shopping offers a virtual mall that includes stores like Costco, Best Buy, and Petco, all in one place. Shipping times vary, and most retailers offer free shipping if your order meets a designated minimum.

https://shopping.google.com/

Jet

If you’re looking for discount prices on paper goods, pantry items, clothing, and kitchenware, Jet offers all that and more. A subsidiary of Walmart, Jet has been operating since 2014 and offers free 2-day shipping on most items, on orders over $49.

https://jet.com/

Boxed

Have you ever wished for a way to buy bulk without paying for a warehouse membership? Boxed not only offers bulk products for home delivery, but also includes many of the same Kirkland Signature products you find at Costco! Home delivery is free for orders over $49.

https://www.boxed.com/

Mercato

Mercato is a delivery service that operates in major metropolitan areas throughout the United States. Their service delivers small independent or specialty shops that wouldn’t otherwise have a delivery platform. With more than 750 shops, you can get anything from artisan cheese to gourmet panini delivered right to your door.

https://www.mercato.com

Your local chain grocery

Did you know that Albertson’s, Kroger, Safeway, and other major grocery stores each have their own delivery (or pickup) service? These chains started offering delivery once they realized that they’re missing out on a large segment of shoppers. For a fee, you can usually have your groceries delivered within a couple of hours.

https://www.safeway.com/

https://www.vons.com/

https://www.kroger.com/