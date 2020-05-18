Spread Neighborhood Cheer Through Chalk

Safe at Home

As we all enter another week of trying to isolate ourselves from others, many of us are finding clever new ways to reach out to friends and neighbors.

One such method is drawing encouraging messages on sidewalks for other passers-by to see. Across the country, people are turning to chalk drawings on their local sidewalks to express messages of hope, happiness and love.

Cailey Carlson, who lives in St. Joseph, Mo. with her husband and two children, said her family’s sidewalk art started as simple drawings around the island in their cul-du-sac. “We drew small pictures like a heart or smiley face around the island,” she said. Soon, though, they were spreading cheer in other places, too. “We wrote inspirational quotes on our driveway and sidewalk. So we were busy that day.”

Carlson said she got the idea after seeing similar work by children on social media. “I had seen their darling pictures and thought we could do something like that in our driveway. It had been years since we have played with sidewalk chalk.”

Like many people trying to be socially distant, the Carlsons are taking the opportunity to do things as a family. “With their busy lives and ours, we would never have the time to stop and play with sidewalk chalk. That would just not happen on a normal day,” Carlson said. “As much as I hate to see what is happening to our world with this pandemic, it has been nice to slow down life and regroup. I am enjoying having more time with my family.”

Now, the family hopes their contribution will have a lasting impression on others. “After we completed our drawings, I posted a few on social media. I got a lot of people telling me that they enjoyed them and it brightened their day,” Carlson said. “As far as the sidewalk art, we have enjoyed watching people stop and read the quotes. Hopefully, it warms their heart.”