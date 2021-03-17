Franklin County Powerball ticket claimed

Money

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Lewiston, Utah woman claimed the second $50,000 Powerball prize from last Wednesday night’s draw.

Tailer Olsen, along with her husband and family, made the four-hour drive to Boise to claim their winning ticket late on Monday evening.

“We come to Idaho to buy our Powerball tickets,” Olsen said. “My husband had to arrange time off work. He was telling everyone that we hit the Powerball!”

Olsen said they play Powerball regularly, visiting the stores along the Idaho-Utah border a few miles from their home twice a week.

The winning ticket, which missed the jackpot by one number, was sold from the Fast Stop in the town of Franklin, Idaho. For selling the ticket, Fast Stop receives a bonus from the Idaho Lottery of $5,000.

As the family left Lottery Offices and headed back to their home in the northern end of the Cache Valley, they promised to tell their friends to play Powerball.

“We’ll let everyone know that people win on this game,” she said.

The announced jackpot for Powerball on Wednesday night is $184 million.