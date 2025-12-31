Rigby man celebrates on winning $1M raffle

The following is a news release from Idaho Lottery.

BOISE, Idaho – Long time lottery player and sixth generation Idahoan Sean Klingler, Rigby, claimed one of the $1,000,000 prizes from the popular Idaho Lottery game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

“I was at the local store having coffee and started checking some of my lottery tickets. I had eight Raffle tickets and when the clerk checked them, she told me I had won $100,000,” explained Klingler on how he found out he had the winning ticket. “I didn’t believe her. I thought maybe it was $100. Then she said to me, ‘no I got it wrong, you won $1,000,000!’ There was a lot of high fiving in the store after that!”

After he signed the winning ticket, he called his wife and daughter to share the good news, then they all drove immediately to Boise to claim his winnings late Tuesday afternoon.

“Nobody believes you at first, that you won. They think you’re messing with them,” he told Lottery officials once he arrived in Boise. “That’s why we’re taking a lot of pictures here. The big check will help, too.”

Klingler plans to take a responsible approach with his winnings. He is going to pay off a few high-interest debts, buy his wife a new car, then put the majority toward his future retirement.

“I’ve been playing the Lottery for a long time,” said a joyful Klingler when he received his winnings. “You dream about winning and when it finally comes true, it’s weird.”

The $1,000,000 prize from this year’s Raffle game sold in Kootenai County remains unclaimed. That ticket number is 326200. Also, the $100,000 sold in Payette County is also unclaimed. That winning number is 271072. Players are encouraged to check all their tickets for winners.

$50,000 Winner from Pocatello

Part of winning the Lottery is the thrill of getting to “call in rich” to work, even if it is only for one day. That’s what Kurt Blaisdell of Pocatello did when he discovered he was the $50,000 winner from this year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle! Even though he has to return to work tomorrow, after claiming his $50,000 prize, the one big thing he plans to do with his winnings is to get his fiancé an engagement ring! (No spoilers, she was there when he announced it!).

Looking for a $500,000 Winner from Bannock County

The Idaho Lottery is also looking for a winner from Bannock County who had a Lucky for Life ticket for the Christmas Day draw. The winning ticket matched all five of the first numbers but not the Lucky Ball and is worth $25,000 a year for life. The winning numbers for the Christmas Day draw were 23, 29, 31, 37 ,45 and the Lucky Ball was 16. Players are encouraged to check their tickets for winners.