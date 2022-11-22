FTX’s financial mismanagement comes under the microscope

By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

The full extent of FTX’s financial disarray is becoming clearer as the failed crypto exchange’s new management combs for cash as part of the bankruptcy process.

FTX, formerly one of the most trusted brands in crypto, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. The company’s swift downfall has prompted concerns that others in the industry could implode.

Ahead of a hearing in the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday, lawyers for FTX submitted filings that showed the company and its affiliates had a total of $1.2 billion in cash — more than double the amount estimated in a previous court filing.

The updated figure underscores what FTX’s new chief executive described last week as a total lack of centralized cash controls under the management of founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who stepped down as CEO on November 11.

In a filing last week, the CEO, John J. Ray III, said the new management had been able to only approximate the amount of cash on hand at around $564 million.

Financial trouble spreads

It’s been a chaotic month for the crypto industry as the failure of FTX and the downfall of Bankman-Fried has shaken investor confidence and set off a contagion that has left several other firms in financial peril. It has also sparked legal action against the celebrities and institutions that had ties to FTX.

One of those firms, a crypto brokerage called Genesis, halted withdrawals last week, citing an “abnormal” number of requests that exceeded its current liquidity.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Genesis was struggling to raise an additional $1 billion in cash for its lending arm, and that the firm is warning potential investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy. The report cited unnamed sources; Genesis didn’t immediately respond to CNN Business’ request for comment.

Another prominent crypto lender, BlockFi, halted withdrawals as FTX unraveled, and appeared to be staring down bankruptcy of its own, according to the Wall Street Journal. BlockFi didn’t respond to CNN Business’ request for comment.

