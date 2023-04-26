Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
Published 7:34 PM

Chinese police question staff at Bain’s Shanghai office

By Michelle Toh, CNN

Chinese police have questioned staff at the Shanghai offices of Bain & Company, the US consultancy said Thursday, amid rising tension between the world’s two largest economies.

The move came one month after Chinese authorities closed the Beijing offices of Mintz Group, an American corporate due diligence firm, detaining five of its local staff.

Few details were known Thursday about the Bain case, including the reason for the visit, the status of employees who were questioned, and their nationalities.

“We can confirm that the Chinese authorities have questioned staff in our Shanghai office,” Bain said in a statement to CNN. “We are cooperating as appropriate with the Chinese authorities. At this time, we have no further comment.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Juliana Liu contributed to this report.

